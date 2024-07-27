He’s signed a four-year contract with the Championship club after an undisclosed fee was agreed.

Burrows is only 22, but he leaves Posh with many great memories.

Burrows, who hails from Murrow, had been at Posh since he was eight, progressing through the club’s Academy before signing his first professional contract in January, 2019. He had appeared in a pre-season first-team friendly at the age of 15 two years earlier.

He made his senior debut in August later that year, in a League Cup match at Oxford United, when he came on as a 75th-minute substitute, replacing George Boyd. His final Posh appearance was also against Oxford in last season’s League One play-off semi-final defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Burrows made his Football League debut for Posh in a 4-0 win at MK Dons, also in August 2019, and started his first Football League match in November of that season in a 1-0 home win over Burton Albion. He scored his first Posh goal at Burton in a 2-1 defeat the following season.

In total Burrows made 185 Posh appearances (38 as a substitute) and scored 20 goals, despite switching from a midfield position to left-back early in his senior career.

He delivered some spectacular numbers last season scoring 12 goals and being credited with 15 League One assists, the second most in the division.

Burrows scored twice in the EFL Trophy Final win against Wycombe at Wembley after scoring twice in the semi-final success at Blackpool. He was named man-of-the-match in both games.

More individual honours arrived at the end of the season as he was named Player-of-the-Year in League One and selected for the third tier’s ‘Team-of-the-Year.’ He also won three Posh ‘Player-of-the-Year’ prizes.

Thanks for the memories Harrison as we celebrate his Posh career with pictures...

