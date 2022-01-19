Ten reasons why Peterborough United can pull off a Championship miracle at West Bromwich Albion

Jack Marriott once scored for Derby against West Brom at the Hawthorns. Photo: Paul Ellis Getty Images.

Mission Impossible then? Probably, but the PT has found 10 reasons why Posh can pull off one of the shock results of the Championship season.

1) West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten at the Hawthorns in Championship matches this season. They’ve won seven and drawn five of 12 matches. Posh are dreadful away from home with three points from a possible 36 so the law of averages comes into play, twice!

2) West Brom have only scored 18 goals in those 12 home games which is poor for a team of their stature at second-tier level. If Posh can keep it tight (a big ‘if’ admittedly) panic could set in on and off the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3) A nervy start could also see the home crowd vent their frustration at manager Valérien Ismaël who has introduced an ugly style of play. He’ll get away with it as long as the Baggies are successful, but they have dropped to fifth in recent weeks and his club’s fans could be getting restless.

4) Posh should be motivated by Ismael’s antics after his side snatched a last-gasp winner at London Road back in August. He stormed down the pitch in celebration without shaking hands with Posh staff, something that irked Darren Ferguson.

5) West Brom rely heavily on set-pieces for goals. Their main set-piece taker Alex Mowatt is suspended,

6) West Brom have the best goalkeeper in the Championship in England international Sam Johnstone. He’s suspended and his replacelemt David Button can’t be as good.

7) West Brom haven’t won any of their last five Championship games. In this run they have lost at lowly Derby (1-0) and drew with other relegation candidates Barnsley (0-0) and Cardiff City (1-1). Cardiff earned their point at the Hawthorns. Why can’t Posh match what the other relegation candidates have managed in recent games?

8) Posh have never won at the Hawthorns in a Football League game. They’ve never even scored, losing 4-0, 3-0, and 2-0. We guess it should be 1-0 this time, but the law of averages is on Posh’s side again!

9) The only time Jack Marriott played against West Brom at the Hawthorns he scored for Derby in a 4-1 win. Marriott could be back on Saturday.