Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was detained during the Peterborough United vs Stevenage EFL Trophy match on Tuesday (August 30).

Peterborough United Football Club has expressed its disgust after learning that a 16-year-old boy was detained by police after making racist comments towards one of the club’s players in Tuesday night’s (August 30) defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

The teenager was removed from the ground by stewards before admitting to making the comments to police officers in a voluntary interview.

The teenager will now be dealt with by the Criminal Justice System and the club will be applying all available sanctions- most likely a banning order.

A club spokesman said: “The club is appalled to learn that racist comments were made and would like to praise the stewards and the police for ensuring that the individual concerned was removed from the stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Football Club prides itself on being a family club and operates a zero-tolerance policy to all forms of discrimination. Incidents like this one tarnish the work that has gone on behind the scenes to make the Weston Homes Stadium a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy watching their local side in action.”

The club has advised supporters that they are now able to text 60066 if any incidents, such as abuse, anti-social behaviour or any incident you feel needs a steward’s attention, happen to them in the stadium.