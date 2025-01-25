Team news as Posh head to Lincoln City looking for rare away win
And Posh boss Darren Ferguson has made one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Exeter City at the Weston Hones Stadium on Tuesday night, the Grecians grabbing a point with a last-gasp equaliser.
Recent signing Gustav Lindgren is the man to come into the starting line-up for his second league start, with Ricky-Jade Jones dropping to the bench.
Also on the bench is Manchester City loan signing Mahamadou Susoho, who hasn't featured for Posh since the opening day of the season due to injury.
Posh will be aiming for a first league win since they saw off Crawley Town back on December 14, and will be targeting a first away win since Exeter City were beaten 2-1 in Devon on August 24!
That is a run of nine away matches without a win in the league, with Posh losing on seven of those away days.
Posh also go into the game having failed to keep a clean sheet away from home all season!
Lincoln take on Posh off the back of a first win in seven games in all competitions, having beaten Northampton Town 1-0 at Sixfields last Saturday.
Former Posh man Ethan Hamilton starts on the bench.
Teams
Lincoln City: Jeacock, Darikwa, Jackson, Erhahon, Bayliss, McGrandles, O'Connor, Jefferies, House, Roughan, Draper. Subs: Pardington, Montsma. Hackett, Hamilton, Ring, Collins, Makama
Posh: Bilokapic, Johnston, Edun, Hughes, Fernandez, Collins, Mothersille, De Havilland, Hayes, Kyprianou, Lindgren. Subs: Blackmore, Conn-Clarke, Odoh, Nevett, Jones, Susoho, Donay, O'Brien-Brady
