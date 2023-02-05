Joe Taylor of Peterborough United scores his only Posh goal at Plymouth earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There was also an insistence Posh actually picked up the 20 year-old from King’s Lynn Town for free 12 months ago rather than the modest £5k reported earlier this week. Whatever the numbers involved it remains a remarkable transfer, although Luton’s recruitment has been so good in the last few seasons maybe Mick Harford’s judgement should be trusted more than fans and reporters.

Anyway Taylor sat on the bench for Luton in a 1-0 Championship win over Stoke City yesterday, a result that consolidated the over-achieving Hatters in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t such a good day for another transfer deadline day departure although Jack Marriott did set up a goal for new strike partner Jayden Stockley in Fleetwood’s 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Burton Albion in a relegation battle. The Cod Army are only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Joe Tomlinson also left Posh earlier this week, but he wasn’t fit enough to take part in Swindon Town’s 2-1 League Two defeat at Newport County.

Former top-class Posh striker Britt Assombalonga made his Watford debut in a 2-2 draw at Reading in the Championship. Assombalonga saw a goal disallowed for offside.

One-time Posh loanee Alex Pritchard set up Sunderland’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

In League One Mo Eisa, a Posh record signing of the past, won and converted a first minute penalty for MK Dons at Bristol Rovers before setting up the second goal in a welcome 2-0 win that lifted the Dons a point clear of the drop zone.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing contributed another assist in Derby County’s 5-0 rout of Morecame at Pride Park. The Rams would overtake third placed Ipswich by winning their game in hand as they keep half an eye on the automatic promotion places.

Brief Posh loanee Kyle Dempsey scored a terrific late winner for fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers against Cheltenham.

Former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown missed Exeter City’s 2-1 home defeat to Charlton Athletic because of a breach of club discipline, something that also affected his time at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Moncur scored the only goal of the game for League Two leaders Orient against Wimbledon at the Matchroom Stadium.