TALKING POINTS: One huge negative trumped plenty of positives thanks to the latest late collapse, a fine performance, a terrible result, but finally some attacking firepower and should Dembele return?

But there was also one bloody great negative which sucked all the joy away from the team’s best away performance of the season.

Posh controlled the game at St Andrews. Their hosts had run out of ideas well before the match clock ticked beyond 85 minutes. Posh were 2-0 up and cruising. They were about to catch Reading, move to within a draw of Cardiff City, while holding a game in hand over both, and breathe life into a stagnant campaign, but students of form and statistics knew this game wasn’t over.

For the fourth Championship match in a row Posh conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of action. They have now conceded 20 Championship goals in the final 15 minutes of games - that’s almost twice as many as any other team in the division (11 is the next highest number).

Are they unfit? Can’t they concentrate for a whole game? Is the matchday squad not being utilised sensibly? All are justifiable questions after a night when a top away performance turned into one of the most disappointing results of the season given what is now at stake.

The weaker teams have to be beaten and Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer admitted his team were poor last night. Not winning from such a favourable position will probably have done more damage to what was already a fragile mentality.

TALKING POINTS

1) Posh keep conceding goals in batches. When Birmingham pulled a goal back in the 86th minute through Gary Gardner’s uncontested volley, a second goal arriving soon after was no surprise. It’s been happening on the road all season. It’s illogical really. Posh had three experienced centre-backs on the pitch and a seasoned skipper just in front of them and yet panic set in again. Okay the equaliser arrived from the one piece of quality Birmingham delivered all night, but the hosts should then have won the game when skipper Lucas Jutkiewicz was left alone to head another left-wing cross at goal from six yards. Thankfully he made a complete hash of it, but the collapse in concentration and organisation was again disturbing.

2) Birmingham City is an unhappy club. Getting in front should have been crucial as support for the home team was swapped for constant swipes at the board. It enfeebled the home side and it should have emboldened Posh, especially when it became 2-0 midway through the second-half. Posh had plenty going for them last night (even a soft penalty award went in their favour) and they still didn’t win. It’s a concern as apart from Barnsley this was the most obviously winnable away game remaining so it’s a result that should sting, even if it stopped a run of seven straight defeats away from London Road.

3) It’s such a shame that the talk after the game was mostly negative as there was plenty to admire about the Posh performance. Jack Taylor was back to his best in midfield, Kwame Poku almost made us forget about the absent Siriki Dembele with a fine full Championship debut and Harrison Burrows was excellent at left wing-back. Posh looked a threat going forward as well. One suspects Ferguson fancied Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott as his first-choice strike force this season, but circumstances beyond the manager’s control scuppered him. Clarke-Harris appeared to enjoy having a forward partner capable of running beyond him and Marriott took his goal superbly. They will have harder games, but there’s now at least something to work with going forward, especially as a 30-minute substitute appearance by a new signing was full of promise.

4) Callum Morton’s debut as a substitute was a refreshing sight. He looked quick and full of energy. He almost scored soon after his entrance and he won a penalty after outstripping the home defence. It will be interesting, if Posh ever go back to the diamond, whether or not Ferguson will pair his two most mobile forwards, Marriott and Morton. I doubt it will happen Saturday, but it’s certainly an option worth serious consideration.

5) Substitutions again played a big part in a Championship game. Birmingham’s scored a goal through Gardner and an assist from Jeremie Bala. The latter played very well. Posh didn’t make their changes early enough as Clarke-Harris and Poku were both struggling for 10 minutes before they went off.

