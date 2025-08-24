Table-topping Peterborough United Women revel in their new National League home surroundings

Posh Women celebrate a goal from Anna Pitt (second right) against Lincoln United. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women wasted no time in settling into their new National League home surroundings.

Posh were 2-0 up in five minutes, 6-0 up at the break and 8-0 up by the time the Midlands Division One match against Lincoln United came to an end at PIMS Park.

Posh have now won both of their opening two games, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one, to sit top of the table on goal difference from Boldmere St Michaels and Leafield Athletic, the only other teams to have six points from two outings.

Five players scored goals today with Anna Pitt, Jess Rousseau and Lauren Wilshaw claiming two apiece. Kayleigh Hines and Freya Anderson – on her National League debut – netted after the break.

Pitt started the rout in the third minute when connecting with Wilshaw's cross and Rousseau made it 2-0, two minutes later with a precise finish. It was 3-0 after 19 minutes when Hines found the top corner soon after she’d struck the top of the crossbar and 4-0 when Wilshaw’s low drive found the bottom corner. Wilshaw soon struck again when her corner sailed straight into the visiting net and Rousseau completed the first-half scoring with another composed finish.

Manager Jake Poole was soon turning to his substitutes and one of them, Andersen, struck with a fine finish after Pitt had scrambled home her second goal of the game.

There were enough chances for an even bigger margin of victory with captain Keir Perkins seeing a ‘goal’ wiped out for offside.

Posh are at Sutton Coldfield Town next Sunday (August 31).

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Pitt, Connor, Osker, Hines (sub Clarke 46 mins), Reynolds (sub Bennett 60 mins), Brown (sub Stanford 60 mins), Perkins, Wilshaw (sub Mears 60 mins), Rousseau (sub Andersen 60 mins). Unused subs: Sharpe, Curson.