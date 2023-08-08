The League Two Robins were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. They had twice as many shots as Darren Ferguson’s side in 102 minutes of action.

Flynn told the Swindon Advertiser: “I took a whole lot from that game. We were the better team over the duration of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had 24 shots away from home against a very, very good League One team who only made a couple of changes from Saturday. I was very, very proud of the players.

Posh skipper Harrison Burrows shoots over the bar against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We did everything well, apart from their goal. I thought we went one-for-one, we picked up second balls, we pressed them in the right parts of the pitch. They had to change formation later on.

“We created good chances; I just wish we’d have taken a few more of the situations we created. But on the whole, I couldn’t be happier in terms of the performance.