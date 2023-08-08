News you can trust since 1948
Swindon Town boss reckons his 'brilliant' team were better than Peterborough United

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn felt his side were better than higher-level Peterborough United in their first round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:37 BST- 1 min read

The League Two Robins were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. They had twice as many shots as Darren Ferguson’s side in 102 minutes of action.

Flynn told the Swindon Advertiser: “I took a whole lot from that game. We were the better team over the duration of the game.

“We had 24 shots away from home against a very, very good League One team who only made a couple of changes from Saturday. I was very, very proud of the players.

Posh skipper Harrison Burrows shoots over the bar against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh skipper Harrison Burrows shoots over the bar against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.
“We did everything well, apart from their goal. I thought we went one-for-one, we picked up second balls, we pressed them in the right parts of the pitch. They had to change formation later on.

“We created good chances; I just wish we’d have taken a few more of the situations we created. But on the whole, I couldn’t be happier in terms of the performance.

“The players were all excellent. They were all in tune. We’re going to play football. We found a way out. We broke lines all over the pitch. We were brilliant.”

