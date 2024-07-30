Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Swedish newspaper is claiming Peterborough United have signed central defender Oscar Wallin from Degerfors, a club that plays in the Second Division in Sweden

The sports editor at Värmlands Folkblad in Karlstad e-mailed the PT with his newspaper’s report. It read: ‘‘Sources to VF-sporten said that Degerfors are selling Oscar Wallin to English League One team Peterborough. The defender said goodbye to his teammates during Monday’s practice. On Tuesday Wallin will travel to Peterborough for his medical exam.”

Posh are in the market for centre-backs and a right back. Wallin is 23 and has played his entire career so far in his homeland.

