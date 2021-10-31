Swansea City manager thrilled after his side brush Peterborough United aside with a dominant display

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United in action against former Posh star Ryan Bennett of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The former Posh player saw his improving team move up to 13th in the Championship table. Posh stayed 20th, five points clear of the drop zone, but four points behind 19th-placed Preston.

Swansea scored after just 82 seconds and again after 13 minutes. They effectively wrapped the points up with a third goal on the stroke of half-time.

“A good day. Not quite perfect as we gave up a couple of chances in the first half which we were a bit annoyed about, but apart from that, I thought the guys were outstanding,” Martin told Wales Online.

“I think the start of the game just summed them up. The intensity, the attitude, their approach to the game.

“They’re building connections all the time and they are willing to run really hard for each other which for us guys standing on the sidelines watching is the best feeling.

“The football is incredible. Some of the stuff they play is amazing, but their willingness to work for each other and to work to help get us to our vision for the team, I’m really grateful for that. They’re proper. They’re a really top group of players. I was proud of them today.”