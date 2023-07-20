News you can trust since 1948
Supporters association comes out against decision to end BBC radio commentary of Peterborough United matches

Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association (PISA 2000) have expressed its opposition to the club’s decision to end its contract with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
By Ben Jones
Published 20th Jul 2023, 20:57 BST- 2 min read

The club’s decision to end the contract with the BBC means that there will be no live free-to-air commentaries of Posh matches from the coming season and going forward.

The BBC are, however, still expected to attend come to provide updates and conduct interviews.

SEE: Peterborough United end BBC Radio Cambridgeshire contract to provide match commentary to launch in-house service

PISA has come out against the changes.
Instead, the commentary will be provided in-house by Posh- by commentators Nilesh Patel and Chris Dowsett- for a fee of £5 a match for £6.50 per month.

The decision is almost unique in the Football League.

PISA has since released a statement condemning the decision that has drawn plenty of criticism from Posh fans online.

The statement reads: “Regarding the club announcement of their exclusive match commentaries. PISA can confirm that at no stage were they consulted about this decision. To their knowledge neither were PST or Forever Posh.

“Had they been asked, their opinion would have been that they disagreed with it for the following reasons.

“The lack of free to air coverage so enjoyed by so many for decades will affect those who cannot attend for various reasons.

“The county radio station not covering our club, because that is what will happen, means our nearest rivals will enjoy uncontested airtime and by association free advertising.

“PISA 2000 understands the wish of the club to explore the possibility of an improved service to those who wish to or are able to purchase that service but that on its own does not, in our opinion mean there are reasons to stop using Radio Cambs commentary for the above reasons.

“We accept that many other club's are probably going down this route but that does not make it right and anyway our members are not concerned about any other club.”

The official Posh Supporters Trust is yet to comment.

