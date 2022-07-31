Peterborough United are only being predicted for a mid-table finish despite a strong start to the season.

Supercomputer predicts surprisingly low finish for Peterborough United despite opening day victory - and plus the new finish for Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and every other side

Posh turned it around in style to claim an opening day win at Cheltenham Town yesterday.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 5:00 pm

They trailed 2-0 at the break before Jack Marriott and a Jonson Clarke-Harris brace secured three points.

But it hasn’t made much of an impact on the supercomputer, which doesn’t even think Posh will make the play-offs.

In fact, they are given just a 12 per cent chances of ending the season with promotion glory.

Here’s where the supercomputer expects every other League One side to finish.

Tell us what you thought of Peterborough’s win yesterday, and their promotion chance, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Derby County - 90pts (+41)

Promotion chance: 57%

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 84 (+34)

Promotion chances: 43%

Photo: Getty Images

3. Ipswich Town - 79pts (+24)

Promotion chances: 31%

Photo: Getty Images

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 75pts (+18)

Promotion chances: 22%

Photo: Getty Images

