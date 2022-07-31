They trailed 2-0 at the break before Jack Marriott and a Jonson Clarke-Harris brace secured three points.

But it hasn’t made much of an impact on the supercomputer, which doesn’t even think Posh will make the play-offs.

In fact, they are given just a 12 per cent chances of ending the season with promotion glory.

Here’s where the supercomputer expects every other League One side to finish.

1. Derby County - 90pts (+41) Promotion chance: 57% Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 84 (+34) Promotion chances: 43% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town - 79pts (+24) Promotion chances: 31% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 75pts (+18) Promotion chances: 22% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales