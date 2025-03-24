Peterborough United are nine points clear of the relegation zone after an excellent win over Charlton Athletic.Peterborough United are nine points clear of the relegation zone after an excellent win over Charlton Athletic.
Peterborough United are nine points clear of the relegation zone after an excellent win over Charlton Athletic.

Supercomputer predicts League One's relegated teams as Peterborough United close in on safety, plus Burton Albion's efforts to catch Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town

Posh have one foot in next season’s League One.

Relegation fears have dwindled in recent weeks after a good run of results has kept the points total ticking over.

And an excellent win over Charlton at the weekend has left poss a comfortable nine points clear of Burton Albion with nine games to go.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will finish the season.

105pts (+46)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

89pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+28)

3. Wrexham

88pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

4. Stockport County

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

