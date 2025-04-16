It saw the Brewers climb out of the bottom four at the expense of Bristol Rovers, who are now six points behind Posh having played a game more.

It would take some unlikely results for Posh to go down but they will be looking to make themselves mathematically safe sooner rather than later.

Posh end the season with games against Stockport, Barnsley, Bolton, Mansfield Town and away to Rotherham on the final day of the season.

At the other end of the table Wycombe kept up the pressure on Wrexham with a victory to pull to a point behind the Welshmen.

Leyton Orient also pulled two points back on Reading in the final play-off place, while Bolton and Huddersfield slipped up.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

