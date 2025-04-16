Peterborough are now six points above the relegation zone after Burton Albion won to climb out of the bottom four.Peterborough are now six points above the relegation zone after Burton Albion won to climb out of the bottom four.
Peterborough are now six points above the relegation zone after Burton Albion won to climb out of the bottom four.

Supercomputer predicts League One's promotion and relegation outcomes as Wrexham battle Wycombe Wanderers and Crawley Town, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers look to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh saw the gap on the League One drop zone cut at the weekend after Burton Albion bagged yet another win.

It saw the Brewers climb out of the bottom four at the expense of Bristol Rovers, who are now six points behind Posh having played a game more.

It would take some unlikely results for Posh to go down but they will be looking to make themselves mathematically safe sooner rather than later.

Posh end the season with games against Stockport, Barnsley, Bolton, Mansfield Town and away to Rotherham on the final day of the season.

At the other end of the table Wycombe kept up the pressure on Wrexham with a victory to pull to a point behind the Welshmen.

Leyton Orient also pulled two points back on Reading in the final play-off place, while Bolton and Huddersfield slipped up.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

107pts (+51)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
91pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

91pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+29)

3. Wrexham

88pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

84pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBurton AlbionCrawley TownWycombe WanderersBristol RoversWrexhamBoltonMansfield Town
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice