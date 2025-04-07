Peterborough United remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with six games to go.Peterborough United remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with six games to go.
Peterborough United remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with six games to go.

Supercomputer predicts final League One table as Northampton Town beat Peterborough United to boost survival chances. plus Wrexham/Wycombe Wanderers promotion battle

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh were well beaten by Northampton at the weekend after a red card proved costly.

Posh were trailing 1-0 when Tayo Edun was dismissed after just 27 minutes leading to a collapse from the home side.

But no damage was done to their survival hopes with Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town all also losing.

Posh return to action tomorrow night with an interesting pre-cursor to the Wembley showdown when leaders Birmingham City come to town.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

107pts (+52)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+30)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84pts (+27)

4. Stockport County

84pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownLeague OneWycombe WanderersWrexhamNorthamptonCrawley TownBirmingham CityBristol Rovers
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice