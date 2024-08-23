They head to Exeter City this weekend looking for another win and consolidation as the business end of the table.

And this supercomputer – published by Best Plinko Casino – expects Posh to do just that and be right up there at the end of the season.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks League One will finish.

Where do you think will Posh finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.