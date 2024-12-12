It was a tough night at Northampton as Peterborough United slipped to another defeat.placeholder image
It was a tough night at Northampton as Peterborough United slipped to another defeat.

Supercomputer gives points tally and final positions for Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic, Reading and the rest of League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Posh host Crawley this weekend in an important game at the bottom end of the League One table.

It’s been a tough week, in what is an increasingly tough season for Posh. Darren Ferguson’s men are now looking over their shoulders after defeats to Burton Albion and Northampton Town in quick sucession.

Three points against Crawley is a must to ease some of the pressure and prevent Posh being sucked into a relegation battle.

But will Posh finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

101pts (+43)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+36)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+20)

3. Bolton Wanderers

88pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CrawleyWigan AthleticCharlton AthleticReadingBurton AlbionNorthampton Town
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice