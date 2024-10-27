Super sub Tara on fire as Peterborough United Women hit Lincoln United for six
Kirk emerged from the bench on 58 minutes and 13 minutes later she had contributed two goals and two assists as Posh romped clear after a very competitive first-half. Player-of-the-match Poppie Brown, Niamh Reynolds and Keir Perkins also scored, after a visiting defender had put through her own net to give Posh an early lead.
It’s now eight wins and a draw from nine league games for Posh who lead the division by a point from Leafield Athletic. Posh are in FA Cup action next Sunday (November 3) when they host higher Level Billericay Town.
Posh started fast against Lincoln with Perkins supplying the sixth minute cross that entered the net off a defender. It was 2-0 on 12 minutes when Reynolds finished off fine passing move, but the visitors halved the deficit on 19 minutes and it became a closely-contested encounter right up the interval. Brown and Emma Mai-Bale came closest to finding a third goal.
The pattern of play didn’t change in the second-half. Bale saw a header blocked close to goal following a Lauren Wilshaw corner, but then Kirk arrived to take control. She promptly crossed twice to enable Perkins and Brown to score and then struck twice herself in a matter of minutes, first from 10 yards and then with a clinical strike after racing clear of the defence.
Forward Frankie Pim has left Posh.
Posh: Neive Corry, Hannah Dawborn (Sub Emily Meli, 66 mins), Hayley James, Evie Driscoll-King (sub Edyn Osker, 58 mins), Emily Sharpe, Niamh Reynolds (sub Renai Bennett, 66 mins), Poppie Brown, Megan Lawlor, Lauren Wilshaw, Emma Mai-Bale (sub Tara Kirk, 58 mins), Keir Perkins (sub Macey Bannerman-Lloyd, 66 mins).
