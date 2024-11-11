Sky TV have moved the kick-off time for two more Posh matches.

Peterborough United will travel to Bristol Rovers for a League One fixture on a Sunday in February after the match was selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.

The match has been pushed back 24 hours to February 2 with a 3pm kick off. It’s one of two Posh games to be switched in the latest batch of live TV picks unveiled by Sky on Monday.

The Posh home game with Leyton Orient on Saturday, January 18 will now kick off at 12.30pm rather that 3pm. Posh are also on TV at Northampton Town on Monday, December 9 (8pm kick off).