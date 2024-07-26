Summer signings to play for Peterborough United at Stamford
Posh manager Darren Ferguson plans to give all fit members of his current first-team squad either 90 minutes at the Zeeco Stadium or in Saturday’s friendly against Colchester United. The latter game will now be played behind closed doors to protect the League Two club’s stadium surface.
Ferguson said: “There will be a number of first team players involved including summer signings Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes as well as others and they will all hopefully get 90 minutes under their belts."
Star midfielder Hector Kyprianou and Malik Mothersille could both return to action against Colchester tomorrow.
Supporters can pay on the night at Stamford with either cash/card. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for 12-17-year-olds with children under 12 admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult.
