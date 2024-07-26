Summer signings to play for Peterborough United at Stamford

By Alan Swann
Published 26th Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
Cian Hayes in action for Posh in a friendly at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comCian Hayes in action for Posh in a friendly at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Cian Hayes in action for Posh in a friendly at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Summer signings Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes will be in action for Peterborough United in the Friday night friendly at Stamford AFC.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson plans to give all fit members of his current first-team squad either 90 minutes at the Zeeco Stadium or in Saturday’s friendly against Colchester United. The latter game will now be played behind closed doors to protect the League Two club’s stadium surface.

Ferguson said: “There will be a number of first team players involved including summer signings Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes as well as others and they will all hopefully get 90 minutes under their belts."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Star midfielder Hector Kyprianou and Malik Mothersille could both return to action against Colchester tomorrow.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh in a friendly at Boston. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comChris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh in a friendly at Boston. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh in a friendly at Boston. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Supporters can pay on the night at Stamford with either cash/card. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for 12-17-year-olds with children under 12 admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

Related topics:Darren FergusonTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.