Cian Hayes in action for Posh in a friendly at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Summer signings Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes will be in action for Peterborough United in the Friday night friendly at Stamford AFC.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson plans to give all fit members of his current first-team squad either 90 minutes at the Zeeco Stadium or in Saturday’s friendly against Colchester United. The latter game will now be played behind closed doors to protect the League Two club’s stadium surface.

Ferguson said: “There will be a number of first team players involved including summer signings Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes as well as others and they will all hopefully get 90 minutes under their belts."

Star midfielder Hector Kyprianou and Malik Mothersille could both return to action against Colchester tomorrow.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh in a friendly at Boston. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com