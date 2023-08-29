Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Havilland has seen a total of five minutes of action (plus added time) in two late substitute appearances for Posh since arriving at London Road from National League Barnet in the summer.

But he will start the second round tie at Fratton Park this evening as manager Darren Ferguson has left the entire starting XI from Saturday’s League One loss to Derby County at home.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to show what I can do and to prove myself,” De Havilland told the Posh Plus service. “I’ve not been playing much, but I’m not annoyed about that as I’ve had the opportunity to study Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins to see what the manager expects from his midfielders.

"I played as a number 8 or a number 10 at Barnet, but here I need to come and get the ball off defenders and learn how to play as a number four as well.

"There were times at Barnet when I wasn’t playing and I’ve always been able to deal with that, but tonight I can try and get my foot in the door by taking my chance

"I’m confident and ready to go.”