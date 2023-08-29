News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Summer signing wants to get his foot in the first-team door by impressing for Peterborough United at Portsmouth

Summer signing Ryan De Havilland aims to put his foot in the first-team door when he makes his full Peterborough United debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth tonight.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Havilland has seen a total of five minutes of action (plus added time) in two late substitute appearances for Posh since arriving at London Road from National League Barnet in the summer.

But he will start the second round tie at Fratton Park this evening as manager Darren Ferguson has left the entire starting XI from Saturday’s League One loss to Derby County at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m excited about the opportunity to show what I can do and to prove myself,” De Havilland told the Posh Plus service. “I’ve not been playing much, but I’m not annoyed about that as I’ve had the opportunity to study Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins to see what the manager expects from his midfielders.

"I played as a number 8 or a number 10 at Barnet, but here I need to come and get the ball off defenders and learn how to play as a number four as well.

Most Popular

"There were times at Barnet when I wasn’t playing and I’ve always been able to deal with that, but tonight I can try and get my foot in the door by taking my chance

"I’m confident and ready to go.”

De Havilland (22) is the only senior, specialist midfielder back-up to Collins and Kyprianou now that Jeando Fuchs is sidelined until December with a thigh injury.

Related topics:Darren Ferguson