It finished 2-1 to Posh at Priestfield courtesy of goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and substitute Bradley Inhionvien who scored a screamer on his debut.
There were also a couple of dynamic displays while Posh also came within a minute of keeping their first clean sheet of the season.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful
1. Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United on his return from injury
The goalkeeper made a couple of key stops when Posh were struggling before the break. Got away with one ill-advised rush out of his area at 1-0 - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Rock-solid defensively from a right-back who also linked up well offensively with those in front of him - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
Came close to conceding two penalties as he slowly works himself back to full fitness. Set-piece delivery has not been at its best either - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
A commanding defensive display, but still a couple of dodgy moments in possession - 7. Photo: Joe Dent