Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh against Gillingham. Photo Joe dent/theposh.com

Summer signing puts pressure on a first-team regular for a Peterborough United starting place

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 23:30 BST
Peterborough United’s players improved as the game wore on in their EFL Trophy tie at Gillingham on Tuesday.

It finished 2-1 to Posh at Priestfield courtesy of goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and substitute Bradley Inhionvien who scored a screamer on his debut.

There were also a couple of dynamic displays while Posh also came within a minute of keeping their first clean sheet of the season.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful

The goalkeeper made a couple of key stops when Posh were struggling before the break. Got away with one ill-advised rush out of his area at 1-0 - 7.

1. Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United on his return from injury

The goalkeeper made a couple of key stops when Posh were struggling before the break. Got away with one ill-advised rush out of his area at 1-0 - 7.

Rock-solid defensively from a right-back who also linked up well offensively with those in front of him - 7.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Rock-solid defensively from a right-back who also linked up well offensively with those in front of him - 7.

Came close to conceding two penalties as he slowly works himself back to full fitness. Set-piece delivery has not been at its best either - 6.

3. JACK SPARKES

Came close to conceding two penalties as he slowly works himself back to full fitness. Set-piece delivery has not been at its best either - 6.

A commanding defensive display, but still a couple of dodgy moments in possession - 7.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

A commanding defensive display, but still a couple of dodgy moments in possession - 7.

