Malik Mothersille (left) started up front alongside Jacob Wakeling (right) in the under 21 match against Burnley.

And, although he didn’t score, the former Chelsea man can boast he was part of a team that won for the first time after nine straight competitive defeats this season, if a Northants County Cup success is ignored.

There was a goal for first-team squad regular Jacob Wakeling, but both starting strikers were overshadowed by attacking midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady who scored twice as Posh came from behind to beat Premier League opposition 3-1.

It looked like a miserable run of form was going to continue when Joe Westley turned the ball home after nine minutes to give Burnley the lead, especially as it came after Mothersille had just missed the target with a first-time effort from a Wakeling cross.

Donay O'Brien-Brady. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Westley had a chance to make it 2-0 on the breakaway before Posh hit their straps, inspired by the impressive O’Brien-Brady.

The Posh man-of-the-match equalised on 51 minutes with a first-time 25 yard half volley into the bottom corner.

And eight minutes later Posh hit the front after O’Brien-Brady found Kai Corbett running down the right wing and his cross was nodded home at the far post by Wakeling.

Now the under 21s have scored many goals this season, but also conceded plenty, particularly late on, but a third goal 20 minutes from time settled any nerves.

Wakeling flicked the ball into O’Brien-Brady’s path and he delivered a lovely curling finish.

And it was comfortable for Posh thereafter although Talley did make a fine stop in added time.

Mothersille has been working his way back to full match fitness after leaving Chelsea in search of full-time football.

Mothersille, who is 20 next Monday has been pencilled in for a first-team start in the EFL Trophy game at home to Spurs Under 21s on October 31.