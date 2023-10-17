News you can trust since 1948
Summer signing makes his long-awaited first Peterborough United appearance

Striker Malik Mothersille makes his long-awaited first appearance for Peterborough United in Tuesday’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against Burnley at the idverde Training Ground.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Malik Mothersille (left) started up front alongside Jacob Wakeling (right) in the under 21 match against Burnley.Malik Mothersille (left) started up front alongside Jacob Wakeling (right) in the under 21 match against Burnley.
Malik Mothersille (left) started up front alongside Jacob Wakeling (right) in the under 21 match against Burnley.

The summer recruit has been working his way back to full match fitness after leaving Chelsea in search of full-time football.

Mothersille, who is 20 next Monday, was part of a strong Posh team seeking their first league point of the season. He started the match up front with Posh first-team squad regular Jacob Wakeling.

The pair combined in the second minute with Mothersille just missing the target with a first-time effort.

The match kicked off at 1pm.

Mothersille has been pencilled in for a first-team start in the EFL Trophy game at home to Spurs Under 21s on October 31.

Full report here later.

Posh: Talley, Dornelly, Mills, Dreyer, Fernandez, McGlinchey, Chiha, O’Brien-Brady, Corbett, Mothersille, Wakeling. Subs: West, Thomas, Titchmarsh, Overton, trialist.

Related topics:BurnleyChelsea