Summer signing believes Peterborough United will soon be up and running
The 21 year-old summer signing from Fleetwood Town was one of the star performers as Posh crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle on Tuesday night. The 2-0 defeat at Oxford United followed a 2-0 loss at home to Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the League One season so Posh wil be desperate to pick up three points at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday (August 17, 3pm kick off).
"We worked hard at Oxford, but didn’t get what we wanted from the game,” Hayes said. “We conceded two sloppy goals and missed chances at the other end which also happened in the first game. We need to keep our focus and concentration better and we need to be more clinical. I should have scored at Oxford.
"We dominated the first 35 minutes on Saturday and we were good for the first 20 minutes at Oxford, but then we conceded. We’re not playing badly though and we will get it right soon. When we get the ball rolling with a win we will take momentum into games and hopefully win some more. I’d rather be playing badly and winning though.
"Our system is hard to get to know for a winger at first, but I am getting there and I will play better. Hopefully I can start again on Saturday. I like to carry the team up the pitch and create chances, but sometimes I need to slow down and retain the ball to switch the play.”
Hayes finished last season on loan at National League Rochdale for whom he scored seven goals in 22 starts.
