'Stupid' Lee Tomlin's bizarre red card, a first goal in over a year for George, debut goals and assists

Wayward former Peterborough United star Lee Tomlin picked up the 11th red card of his career in bizarre circumstances on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 9:29 am
Lee Tomlin (seated) is sent off by Bobby Madden. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.
Lee Tomlin (seated) is sent off by Bobby Madden. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

The 33 year-old was cautioned twice in 30 seconds by Scottish referee Bobby Madden on his debut for Doncaster Rovers at Bradford City in a League Two Yorkshire derby played out in front of close to 20,000 fans.

Tomlin was first cautioned for delaying the restart and then irritated Madden – who was making his debut in the EFL after a long career in Scottish football –further by becoming embroiled in a minor spat with Bradford’s former Posh loanee Jamie Walker so a second yellow followed. Tomlin was sent off seven times while playing for Posh!

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey labelled Tomlin ‘stupid.’ He told the Doncaster Free Press: “We know he’s an exceptional talent. He’s man enough and mature enough to know that he’s done something silly. There will be no grudges held. We’ve had a chat, it’s forgotten and he will win us a lot of points this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Sometimes you need a little lesson in the first game to know not to do something again. It was a stupid dismissal.”

Tomlin was told to thank – and apologise to – each and every one of his teammates after the final whistle.

Also in League Two ex-Posh loan flop George Moncur scored his first EFL goal for over a year from the penalty spot in Leyton Orient’s 2-0 win at home to Grimsby and well-travelled Omar Bogle netted on his Newport debut in a 1-1 draw at Sutton. Christy Pym made his debut in goal for Mansfield in a 2-0 defeat at Salford and Carl Piergianni assisted on a late winner for Stevenage at Tranmere Rovers.

In League One Bali Mumba, who spent an unhappy time on loan at Posh last season, assisted on Plymouth’s goal in a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Home Park and former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown set up Exeter City’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Lincoln City.

Jorge Grant was an unused substitute as Hearts opened their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 home win over Ross County. Jack Baldwin started for Ross County.

George MoncurBobby MaddenEFL