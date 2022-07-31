The 33 year-old was cautioned twice in 30 seconds by Scottish referee Bobby Madden on his debut for Doncaster Rovers at Bradford City in a League Two Yorkshire derby played out in front of close to 20,000 fans.
Tomlin was first cautioned for delaying the restart and then irritated Madden – who was making his debut in the EFL after a long career in Scottish football –further by becoming embroiled in a minor spat with Bradford’s former Posh loanee Jamie Walker so a second yellow followed. Tomlin was sent off seven times while playing for Posh!
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey labelled Tomlin ‘stupid.’ He told the Doncaster Free Press: “We know he’s an exceptional talent. He’s man enough and mature enough to know that he’s done something silly. There will be no grudges held. We’ve had a chat, it’s forgotten and he will win us a lot of points this year.
"Sometimes you need a little lesson in the first game to know not to do something again. It was a stupid dismissal.”
Tomlin was told to thank – and apologise to – each and every one of his teammates after the final whistle.
Also in League Two ex-Posh loan flop George Moncur scored his first EFL goal for over a year from the penalty spot in Leyton Orient’s 2-0 win at home to Grimsby and well-travelled Omar Bogle netted on his Newport debut in a 1-1 draw at Sutton. Christy Pym made his debut in goal for Mansfield in a 2-0 defeat at Salford and Carl Piergianni assisted on a late winner for Stevenage at Tranmere Rovers.
In League One Bali Mumba, who spent an unhappy time on loan at Posh last season, assisted on Plymouth’s goal in a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Home Park and former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown set up Exeter City’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Lincoln City.
Jorge Grant was an unused substitute as Hearts opened their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 home win over Ross County. Jack Baldwin started for Ross County.