Lee Tomlin (seated) is sent off by Bobby Madden. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

The 33 year-old was cautioned twice in 30 seconds by Scottish referee Bobby Madden on his debut for Doncaster Rovers at Bradford City in a League Two Yorkshire derby played out in front of close to 20,000 fans.

Tomlin was first cautioned for delaying the restart and then irritated Madden – who was making his debut in the EFL after a long career in Scottish football –further by becoming embroiled in a minor spat with Bradford’s former Posh loanee Jamie Walker so a second yellow followed. Tomlin was sent off seven times while playing for Posh!

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey labelled Tomlin ‘stupid.’ He told the Doncaster Free Press: “We know he’s an exceptional talent. He’s man enough and mature enough to know that he’s done something silly. There will be no grudges held. We’ve had a chat, it’s forgotten and he will win us a lot of points this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sometimes you need a little lesson in the first game to know not to do something again. It was a stupid dismissal.”

Tomlin was told to thank – and apologise to – each and every one of his teammates after the final whistle.

Also in League Two ex-Posh loan flop George Moncur scored his first EFL goal for over a year from the penalty spot in Leyton Orient’s 2-0 win at home to Grimsby and well-travelled Omar Bogle netted on his Newport debut in a 1-1 draw at Sutton. Christy Pym made his debut in goal for Mansfield in a 2-0 defeat at Salford and Carl Piergianni assisted on a late winner for Stevenage at Tranmere Rovers.

In League One Bali Mumba, who spent an unhappy time on loan at Posh last season, assisted on Plymouth’s goal in a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Home Park and former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown set up Exeter City’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Lincoln City.