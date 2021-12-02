Struggling Peterborough United are rapidly approaching the point of no return. ‘December is a big month for us,’ says Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson (left) watches his side play Barnsley last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh can’t afford to wait for the cavalry to arrive in the form of new players in January. They need to find some form now or risk being completely stranded in the relegation zone when Christmas comes.

Posh have fallen four points adrift of safety after a run of one point in six Championship matches, while others at the bottom have improved.

Posh will be boosted by the presence of 2,000 fans at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Saturday (December 4, 3pm) as they attempt to address the worst away form in the division, three points from 10 games and a negative goal difference of 23!

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

“I know it’s an obvious thing to say given our position, but December is a big month for us,” Ferguson admitted. “We have to turn our form around quickly. We can’t afford to fall any futher behind.

“Forest away is tough obviously, but it’s a game we need to win and having 2,000 of our fans in the ground can only help. It should be a great atmosphere and hopefully we can raise our game.

“Forest have drawn a lot of games lately, but they have some exceptional players and a very good manager in Steve Cooper. I know him well as he was a youth team coach at Wrexham when I was there and he’s had a good managerial career so far, but we have to believe we can go there and get three points. If we do that it would set us up well for the rest of the month.

“Often one good result kick starts a season and that’s what we are looking to do. We can’t worry about what other teams are doing.”

Posh won’t have teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones in their squad. He pulled out of last night’s (December 1) under 23 win at Everton with a hip complaint after finally making a full recovery from knee ligament damage.