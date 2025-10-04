Struggling Blackpool sack boss Steve Bruce ahead of Peterborough United clash
Bruce was dismissed, along with coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, following a 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
Blackpool sit 23rd in the league, just one point ahead of Posh after picking up eight points from their first 11 games. Only Posh have a worse goal difference (-12) than Blackpool’s -9.
The Tangarines will face Posh in a crunch clash of the early strugglers at the end of October (25th) when it is likely that the new man in charge will have been installed. The week before playing Posh, Blackpool travel to face Wycombe, another big clash between two sides at the bottom of the table.
Early names linked with the vacancy include Walsall boss Mat Sadler as well as former Bolton boss and Blackpool centre-back Ian Evatt.
In the meantime, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take temporary charge.
Bruce is the second League One manager to lost his job this season after Mike Dodds was sacked by Wycombe and replaced by Michael Duff.