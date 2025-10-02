Stockport County would rather deal with Donald Trump than Peterborough United owner again following Malik Mothersille deal!

Stockport County owner Mark Stott has joked that he would rather deal with United States of America President Donald Trump than Darragh MacAnthony again!

The two thrashed out a deal for forward Malik Mothersille over the summer. It was a considerable fee, which is estimated to be close to £1m.

Stockport have confirmed that the deal was a club record signing and their previous record was £800k for forward Ian Moore from Nottingham Forest in July, 1998.

The 21 year-old was about to enter the final year of his Posh contract and had rejected an improved offer from the club.

Donald Trump. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Mothersille scored 6 goals in 33 appearances (15 starts) in his first season at the Weston Homes Stadium. He enjoyed something of a breakout season last term when he scored 16 goals in 57 appearances (45 starts) despite switching mid-term from a left wing position to the number 10 role. He appeared in every first-team game apart from the last League One match at Rotherham United.

Mothersille made his senior international debut for Jamaica as a substitute in May.

Stott said: “I've found a great guy in Simon (Wilson, Director of Football) who really knows his stuff, and our recruitment is great. We've never paid anything like what we paid for Malik Mothersille, but that's because we got dealt with by Darragh.

"Honestly, I'd rather negotiate with Donald Trump than Darragh MacAnthony again!

Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal for Stockport County on the opening day of the League One season. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"I suddenly thought, this is actually more hardcore than any negotiation I’m doing when I’m selling a 500-unit building because I’m thinking, this guy is so sharp. I know he’s getting a better deal than me.

"I rang Simon after and told him what we paid for him and he said ‘that’s more than we agreed isn’t it?!”

MacAnthony added that the negotiation was "great fun".

Mothersille scored on his Stockport debut against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the League One season, but hasn't scored since. He’s only started 4 times in League One and missed last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Reading through injury.