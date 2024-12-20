Live

Stockport County vs Peterborough Untied: Live blog as Posh look to end losing run on the road before Christmas

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:53 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 17:30 BST
Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to Edgerley Park to face Stockport County on Friday (December 20, 7:45pm).

Posh have lost their last five on the road in the league and will be looking to break that run in their last match before Christmas.

They face a Stockport side sitting in the play-off places in their first season back in League One.

Oscar Wallin is expected to return to the squad in some capacity.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Stockport vs Posh

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:39 BST

FT

Defeat again on the road

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:37 BST

95 mins 2-1 Stockport

It’s Stockport looking the more dangerous...

Wootton booked for kicking the ball away after fouling Odoh.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:34 BST

Fernandez flicks a ball out of play. five to go

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:32 BST

7 added minutes

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:31 BST

89 mins 2-1 Stockport

Fernandez in emergency striker mode.

Stockport starting to run down the clock but Posh not looking capable of creating anything or putting a good move together.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:28 BST

Stockport sub

Bailey, Barry off

Ollie Norwood, Kyle Knoyle on

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:27 BST

85 mins 2-1 Stockport

Posh aren’t really threatening but are having more of the ball.

Stockport keeper goes down seeking treatment

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:22 BST

Stockport sub

Callum Connolly for Will Collar

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:20 BST

79 mins 2-1 Stockport

CCC and Adebisi on for Mills and Hayes

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:20 BST

77 mins 2-1 Stockport

Fernandez booked, Stockport want a red but Nevett was close enough to cover when the Posh man hauled down by Wootton as he broke into the box after robbing the ball from the centre half.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:19 BST

2-1 Stockport

Ball past the defence on the left had put Posh in trouble all half, ball is played to Barry, he sends in a low cross, manages to go all the way through to the backpost and smashed in at the backpost by Olafoe.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:16 BST

2-1 Stockport

Olafoe

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:14 BST

71 mins 1-1

More weak shooting from Randall in a promising position. Just inside the box, deflected wide.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:12 BST

Posh sub

Odoh for Jones

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:10 BST

68 mins 1-1

Camps off, Tanto Olaofe on

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:09 BST

65 mins 1-1

How is that not 2-1?

Jones closes down the keeper, he panicked and presented the ball to Randall around 25 yards from goal while well wide of his line.

Randall tries to go one way and the other and ends up not even getting a shot at an undefended goal.

De Havilland picks up the ball and shoots but there’s a good block in front of the keeper.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:05 BST

63 mins 1-1

Mothersille now the latest in the book for a pull back.

Fri, 20 Dec, 2024, 21:05 BST

61 mins 1-1

Stockport perhaps just upping it.

Bata chips over a ball to Barry on the left, Katongo and Fernandez beaten with a quick one-two, low cross comes into a dangerous area that Posh have to clear.

Bate then shoots from 30 yards, just over the bar.

