Stockport County vs Peterborough Untied: Live blog as Posh look to end losing run on the road before Christmas
Posh have lost their last five on the road in the league and will be looking to break that run in their last match before Christmas.
They face a Stockport side sitting in the play-off places in their first season back in League One.
Oscar Wallin is expected to return to the squad in some capacity.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Stockport vs Posh
Defeat again on the road
95 mins 2-1 Stockport
It’s Stockport looking the more dangerous...
Wootton booked for kicking the ball away after fouling Odoh.
Fernandez flicks a ball out of play. five to go
7 added minutes
89 mins 2-1 Stockport
Fernandez in emergency striker mode.
Stockport starting to run down the clock but Posh not looking capable of creating anything or putting a good move together.
Stockport sub
Bailey, Barry off
Ollie Norwood, Kyle Knoyle on
85 mins 2-1 Stockport
Posh aren’t really threatening but are having more of the ball.
Stockport keeper goes down seeking treatment
Stockport sub
Callum Connolly for Will Collar
79 mins 2-1 Stockport
CCC and Adebisi on for Mills and Hayes
77 mins 2-1 Stockport
Fernandez booked, Stockport want a red but Nevett was close enough to cover when the Posh man hauled down by Wootton as he broke into the box after robbing the ball from the centre half.
2-1 Stockport
Ball past the defence on the left had put Posh in trouble all half, ball is played to Barry, he sends in a low cross, manages to go all the way through to the backpost and smashed in at the backpost by Olafoe.
2-1 Stockport
Olafoe
71 mins 1-1
More weak shooting from Randall in a promising position. Just inside the box, deflected wide.
Posh sub
Odoh for Jones
68 mins 1-1
Camps off, Tanto Olaofe on
65 mins 1-1
How is that not 2-1?
Jones closes down the keeper, he panicked and presented the ball to Randall around 25 yards from goal while well wide of his line.
Randall tries to go one way and the other and ends up not even getting a shot at an undefended goal.
De Havilland picks up the ball and shoots but there’s a good block in front of the keeper.
63 mins 1-1
Mothersille now the latest in the book for a pull back.
61 mins 1-1
Stockport perhaps just upping it.
Bata chips over a ball to Barry on the left, Katongo and Fernandez beaten with a quick one-two, low cross comes into a dangerous area that Posh have to clear.
Bate then shoots from 30 yards, just over the bar.
