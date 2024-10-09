Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stevenage manager Alex Revell felt the Tuesday night EFL Trophy tie at Peterborough United should have been abandoned.

Revell was unhappy concerns about player safety after a 38-minute break because of torrential rain and a treacherous playing surface were ignored by referee Stephen Parkinson.

Posh led 2-0 midway through the second-half when the players were taken and that’s how the match finished. Posh are now on the verge of qualification for the knockout stages, while Stevenage will need to get something from their last group game to qualify.

Revell told the Stevenage Comet: "I think it was unplayable and you saw that from the pass in the second half when Dan Kemp tried to play it into Harvey White and it stopped and then they broke. They obviously wanted to finish the game as they were winning, but for me it was about player safety.

Carl Piergianni in action for Stevenage at Posh last night. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"You saw Joel Randall go down straight away with a hamstring, and then you’re looking at your own players. Carl Piergianni has played every minute near enough of every game and every time he sprinted after that, you just think 'don't get injured’. The second half was probably a bit of self-protection in the minds of the players and it just became a non entity because of the fact we had so much of a wait.

"I don't agree with it. I thought the delay was too long. We're sitting in the changing room around heaters and for me, that's unacceptable. But I suppose someone's obviously said somewhere that the game needs to be played."

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said after the game Randall was suffering from nothing more than stiffness. Ferguson believes referee Parkinson made the correct decision to re-start the game.