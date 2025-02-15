Stevenage manager Alex Revell. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Stevenage boss Alex Revell felt his side should have beaten Peterborough United at The Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It finished 1-1 with Posh substitute Cian Hayes equalising 12 minutes after the hosts had taken the lead. Stevenage did move up a place to 12th but Revell was frustrated with the final scoreline.

"It’s a game we should have won,” Revell told his club’s media team. “We scored a really good goal to take the lead and had a couple of other opportunities to score soon afterwards. We were in a good place, but then we gave the ball away as though it didn’t matter and we were punished and that will happen at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of energy, effort and workrate we were very good. We were much more organised and far less open than we had been in previous games and restricted them to one shot in the first half even though we didn’t get enough control of the game. We started the second-half better and missed a one-on-one opportunity while also getting in behind them out wide and then overhitting the cross.

"It’s a point, but we are frustrated at not getting more because we should have won. We didn’t play the football we would want to see and the most important thing in football is keeping the ball so in one moment we weren’t good enough, but the team didn’t deserve that.”