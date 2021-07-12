Steve Evans wanted Posh midfielder Ryan Broom, but ‘Gillingham can’t afford to pay what Peterborough pay’

Ryan Broom (right) warming up with Josh Knight before Posh played Bedford on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Broom was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season after just one year at the Weston Homes Stadium, but Posh want a fee for the 24 year-old and that rules the Gills out as they are currently under a transfer embargo.

Not that it stopped Evans trying.

Evans told Kent Online: “I spoke long and hard with Barry Fry (Posh director of football) to try and get a deal done, but what Peterborough pay a player we can’t afford to pay. It is very simple. Barry Fry said we couldn’t afford him and Barry Fry is right.

“It is not for us (to decide). Ryan is a (Posh boss) Darren Ferguson player and the club have to decide where Ryan is going to go, but I still have a good relationship with Posh.

“We would have loved to have done it, but he is not the only right-sided player we are talking to, otherwise we would be quite foolish wouldn’t we?

“We have lost out on some financially and we can’t help that, but finances aren’t always important to a young man making their way in the world, sometimes there is a balance about where they want to live, how they want to live, how dedicated they are to football and they might take a bit less. It’s how you sell the vision. Do they want to come and play for a management team that have been successful?”