​Rotherham United boss Steve Evans reckons Peterborough United should roll out the red carpet for Jonson Clarke-Harris when he returns to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

​Clarke-Harris left Posh for South Yorkshire in the summer after scoring 87 goals in 190 appearances (149 starts). The 30 year-old won two League One Golden Boots at Posh before accepting a reduced role with the club last season after a change of policy towards speedy and young players.

"Jackets should be placed over puddles for Jonno when he turns up at London Road,” Evans joked. “What he did for Posh was outstanding and even last season when he didn’t play so much his attitude around the club was still first-class.

"I had Dan Butler with me at Stevenage last season and he kept in touch with Posh players who all said Jonno was brilliant to be around.

"I still say if he’d played more at the end of last season Posh would have gone up, but that was the manager's decision and you can’t knock how well Ricky-Jade Jones and Malik Mothersille did. They will be threats on Saturday as will Kwame Poku.

“But we were delighted to get Jonno in the summer. He missed five weeks of pre-season with an injury, but he’s getting up to speed now.

"He was very good for an hour last weekend, although he did go off with a calf problem. Hopefully he will be okay for Saturday.”

Clarke-Harris has scored three goals for Rotherham so far, including a couple of penalties. He’s started eight League One matches in his second spell at the club.