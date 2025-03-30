Steve Evans. Photo David Lowndes.

Former Peterborough United boss Steve Evans has been sacked by Rotherham United.

Evans leaves ‘The Millers’ a day after a 4-0 home thumping by Crawley Town left the club in 16th place, just below Posh. They expected a promotion push following relegation from the Championship last season and signed a whole host of new, experienced players in the summer.

Evans had been appointed manager at Rotherham for the second time towards the end of last season, but the club’s fans made their feelings known yesterday after a performance described as ‘abject’ by the now departed boss.

Rotherham will be managed by Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington until the end of the season. They visit Northampton Town on Tuesday when Posh travel to a Crawley side rejuvenated by the return of their promotion-winning manager Scott Lindsey. Their win at Rotherham was a second in a row without keeping a conceding a goal.

Crawley are still in deep trouble six points from safety with just seven games to go, but they have hope of catching Bristol Rovers who went down 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Mansfield Town. The next two games for Rovers are against Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers.

Posh actually stayed in 15th place. They were overtaken by Mansfield, but moved above Rotherham on goal difference.

Other results went Posh’s way yesterday with Exeter City losing 2-0 at home to Wrexham, who were again awarded a suspect penalty, while Northampton Town failed to win at doomed Cambridge United despite taking a first-half lead. That game finished 1-1.

Wigan Athletic came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Barnsley in new manager Ryan Lowe’s second game in charge.