Steve Evans at the Rotherham v Reading game last weekend. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Peterborough United ​may be reeling from the loss of star players in the summer, and a serious availability crisis, but former manager Steve Evans still sees them as a benchmark for success at League One level.

​Evans brings his Rotherham United side to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday when victory would take them above Posh in the League One standings.

The Millers also started the season slowly with a heavily revamped squad, but they’ve won their last two League One games at Cambridge United and at home to Reading.

"There’s been a lot of talk about Darren Ferguson having to build another side,” Evans said. “But we’ve had an even bigger re-building job here and it takes time for it come together. Last weekend we had eight players in the side who weren’t at the club last season including the entire back five.

“Darren lost some huge players in the summer and they are always difficult to replace, but if any manager can do it, and still deliver the success the club expects, it’s him. He’ll be backed by his chairman for sure.

“Darren is probably the best manager in League One. He’s managing my home town club and I have complete respect for him.

"Posh have had their problems this season, and some outstanding players like Kyprianou and Collins players are missing, but they are still the benchmark for success at this level. If we can finish above them we will have had a good season.

"But we know how hard it will be no matter who plays for them. I wish three or four more were suspended!

“We have also had key players missing like Sean Raggett and Liam Kelly, but the signs are it’s coming together. We’ve been inconsistent with a couple of poor displays at the start of the season, but we’ve also played well and not got what we deserved out of games against Burton and Wycombe in particular.

"It was big to get the club’s first away win in two years at Cambridge, but that was probably our worst display of the season. We were very good against Reading last weekend though and we will go to Peterborough and give it a good go."

Evans lasted 11 months as Posh manager after leaving Mansfield Town to move to London Road in February 2018.

He made multiple summer signings before Posh started the 2018-19 season impressively. They were still sixth and in a play-off spot when Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony sacked Evans after a goalless draw at home to Charlton Athletic to make way for the return of Ferguson.

Posh went onto finish seventh before winning promotion to the Championship in 2020-21.

Posh won 17 and lost 13 of 41 Football League games under Evans, picking up 50.41% of the available points.

“Sixth place wasn’t good enough!” Evans, who lives in Wansford, added. “It was very disappointing for me at the time, but if I was the chairman of a football club I would 100% reserve the right to pick the manager I wanted. There are no hard feelings on my part. I still speak to Darragh. I am still a big Posh fan.”