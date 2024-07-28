Steve Evans claims Rotherham pipped Peterborough United and others to the signing of Stamford AFC winger
The 22 year-old starred and scored for ‘The Daniels’ in a pre-season friendly against League One Rotherham at the Zeeco Stadium earlier this month and Millers boss Steve Evans moved quickly to invite him for a trial.
Evans insisted many other EFL clubs were after Holmes including Posh.
Evans said: “Without a doubt, if Jack didn't sign for Rotherham United, he would have signed for another club in the EFL.
“There was significant interest in him. Peterborough United, Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers ... they all wanted him.”
Holmes only joined the local Southern Premier Division Central side from Halesowen this summer so never played a competitive game for them!
Holmes played well for Rotherham in a 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday when Harrison Burrows was an unused substitute for the Blades.
Burrows finally completed his long drawn out transfer to United last week.