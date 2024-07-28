Jack Holmes (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

​Right winger Jack Holmes has jumped up five divisions after leaving Stamford AFC for Rotherham United.

​The 22 year-old starred and scored for ‘The Daniels’ in a pre-season friendly against League One Rotherham at the Zeeco Stadium earlier this month and Millers boss Steve Evans moved quickly to invite him for a trial.

Evans insisted many other EFL clubs were after Holmes including Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans said: “Without a doubt, if Jack didn't sign for Rotherham United, he would have signed for another club in the EFL.

“There was significant interest in him. Peterborough United, Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers ... they all wanted him.”

Holmes only joined the local Southern Premier Division Central side from Halesowen this summer so never played a competitive game for them!

Holmes played well for Rotherham in a 2-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday when Harrison Burrows was an unused substitute for the Blades.