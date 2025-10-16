Staggering financial losses don't seem to have affected the Burton Albion players as they prepare to meet Peterborough United
‘The Brewers’ are one of the smallest clubs in League One with an average home gate of under 4,500.
The Nordic Football Group (NFC) took over the club last year, but they only just clung on to their League One status, finishing one point clear of the bottom four. The losses have been covered by NFC, but Burton are now chasing more investors.
Any off-field concerns don’t seem to have affected the team. They pulled off a ‘Great Escape’ from relegation last season after looking doomed for the drop for most of the campaign and they’ve hit form ahead of the Posh visit to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.
FORM GUIDE
Burton’s shock 1-0 win at Cardiff City at the end of September was a first League One success since the opening day of the season.
The 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last Saturday was a first at home since that first game 2-0 win over Mansfield Town.
PAST MATCHES
A trip to Burton always brings back bad memories for older Posh fans. A club then in non-league and managed by Nigel Clough beat Mark Wright’s Posh 1-0 in an FA Cup replay at the Pirelli Stadium in November 2005. The first game at London Road had finished 0-0.
In Football League games Burton have also had the edge in this fixture with three wins and two defeats in seven matches, although Posh have won two and drawn one of the last three clashes.
Posh came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Burton last season with goals from Archie Collins and Manny Fernandez. They won the previous meeting 3-1 in March 2024 with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones, Josh Knight and Malik Mothersille and it was 5-2 to Posh 12 months earlier as Jonson Clarke-Harris (2), Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows and Joe Ward all netted.
Burton’s last win was 2-1 in March, 2021 despite a first senior Posh goal for Burrows.
REFEREE WATCH
Emerging official Elliott Bell is in charge of Burton v Posh on Saturday. He’s been given a handful of Championship fixtures this season. He refereed the Posh 3-3 draw with Rotherham United at London Road last season.
BIG MATCH ODDS
Posh are 7-4 to win at Burton with Sky Bet on Saturday. Burton are 5-4 with the draw at 9-4. Posh are 8-13 favourites to be relegated with the same firm. Burton are 10-11 third favourites for the drop after Exeter (8-11).
PLAYED FOR BOTH
Posh club captain Sam Hughes played 118 times for Burton between 2020 and 2024. Current Posh loanee Tom O’Connor played 21 times for Burton between June 2021 and January 2022.
Others to have played for both clubs include Colin Daniel, Michael Bostwick, Guy Branston and Martin Samuelsen.