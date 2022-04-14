Spurs and a German club leading the race to sign Peterborough United youngster, but they’ll need to smash the Posh transfer record to get him

Ronnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh against Bristol City last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Posh director of football Barry Fry expects to see a bigger queue of interested clubs once the 19 year-old has appeared for England at the Under 19 European Championship Finals in Slovakia this summer.

Fry believes any transfer package for Edwards would comfortably eclipse the club record £10 million it cost Brentford to prise Ivan Toney away from London Road in August, 2020.

“That record would be smashed if we were to sell Ronnie,” Fry said. “There was plenty of interest in him before he started playing regularly in the Championship and that interest will only grow further when he plays for England in the summer.

“Spurs have been watching him for a long time, but so have other clubs. There is a big German club showing interest which is no real surprise as they love to take young English players and develop them.

“I’m not saying he will be sold as we haven’t had our planning meetings for next season yet, but, if he was to leave, ideally he’d go and be loaned straight back to us for a year. Nothing is likely to happen anyway until Ronnie comes back from his tournament this summer.”

Edwards has made 29 Championship appearances for Posh this season, racking up some impressive accurate passing and ball carrying statistics.

Fry was instrumental in Posh signing Edwards from Barnet two years ago after watching him regularly at youth team level. Former Posh boss Darren Ferguson decided to sign him after watching him for just 20 minutes in a trial game.