Peterborough United's famous 'Holy Trinity' strikeforce.

The club is hosting an ‘Evening With the Class of 08-09’ at the Holiday Inn (Thorpe Wood) on Friday, February 24.

A number of players from the club’s back-to-back promotions, including the Holy Trinity, Aaron Mclean, Craig Mackail-Smith and George Boyd alongside the likes of Dean Keates, Gabriel Zakuani, Chris Whelpdale, Jamie Day, Tom Williams and James McKeown will be appearing to recount tales from one of the most successful spells in the club’s recent history.

The evening will begin at 7pm and be hosted by McLean.

The event includes drinks on arrival and a three-course meal with tables available for £595 plus VAT.

The event is expected to sell out.