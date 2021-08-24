Spanish clubs on the trail of the grandson of former Peterborough United skipper

Edward Cozens.

Edward Cozens (11), who lives in Gran Canaria, has signed a two- year deal with a soccer agency in Spain called Football Evolution with a view to go on trial at Sevilla and Real Betis.

Edward’s father Mark said: “Mum and Dad have just been over here on holiday and watched him play.

“Dad thought he was very good which was high praise indeed from him.He is progressing really well and it is very exciting for the whole family.”