Bayley McCann, currently in the Posh youth set-up, has been named in the Northern Ireland Under-18 squad for two matches against Manchester United Under-18s on Monday (July 25) and Wednesday (July 27).
The matches are taking place in Coleraine and Ballymena as part of the SuperCupNI tournament; a premier youth football tournament in Northern Ireland.
Manager Gerard Lyttle has picked a squad that is a mix of Northern Ireland Under-19 to 17 players.
Grant McCann himself 39 appearances for the Northern Ireland senior side, scoring four goals over an 11-year international career.
Elsewhere, 19-year-old left back Aaron Powell has joined Northern Premier LeagueDivision One Midlands (step 4) side Dereham Town on a youth loan.
Powell signed a new two-year contract last summer and has featured has featured for the club’s Under-18 and 21 sides.
Under the terms of a youth loan, he will still be able to train an play matches with Posh.
Last season, Dereham Town finished 10th in the Isthmian League North Division but have been transferred to the Northern League for the new season.