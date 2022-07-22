Aaron Powell in action for Posh Under 23s against Crewe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Bayley McCann, currently in the Posh youth set-up, has been named in the Northern Ireland Under-18 squad for two matches against Manchester United Under-18s on Monday (July 25) and Wednesday (July 27).

The matches are taking place in Coleraine and Ballymena as part of the SuperCupNI tournament; a premier youth football tournament in Northern Ireland.

Manager Gerard Lyttle has picked a squad that is a mix of Northern Ireland Under-19 to 17 players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann himself 39 appearances for the Northern Ireland senior side, scoring four goals over an 11-year international career.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old left back Aaron Powell has joined Northern Premier LeagueDivision One Midlands (step 4) side Dereham Town on a youth loan.

Powell signed a new two-year contract last summer and has featured has featured for the club’s Under-18 and 21 sides.

Under the terms of a youth loan, he will still be able to train an play matches with Posh.