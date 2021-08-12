‘SoccerSight’ commentary for blind and partially sighted Peterborough United fans back for another season

The Weston Homes Stadium.

The start of the new season signals the 12th full year of the ‘SoccerSight’ service at the Posh ground with home and away blind and partially sighted supporters able to listen to live match commentary via state-of-the-art personal headsets.

Supporters can collect their own individual receiver and headset from the club’s reception desk prior to each home match. They are able to listen to live match commentary from anywhere in the ground. Equipment must then be returned immediately after the game.

Listeners have told the trio of volunteer commentators - Matt Melough, George Brooks and Ashley Martin - how much they appreciate the commentary. But they believe many more Posh supporters - as well as visiting fans - could benefit from the service. The trio provide commentary from their position at the top of the main stand on all of Posh’s League and cup matches.

Daley Middleton (28), a Posh season ticket holder who lives in Huntingdon and has listened to the SoccerSight commentary for the past eight years, said: “SoccerSight is an excellent service for visually impaired supporters such as myself. The commentary adds to the match experience.”

A regular in the London Road end, Daley added: “I know the players are on the pitch and I rely on the crowd noise to tell me whether Posh are attacking, but I don’t know where the ball is on the pitch or what else maybe happening such as a player being injured or booked or shots being blocked or saved. It is the SoccerSight commentary that provides me with that detail. I would recommend the service to every visually impaired football supporter.”

Ashley added: “The commentary can be heard anywhere in the ground so listeners can attend the match with their family and friends.

“The feedback we receive from recipients of the service each year is hugely rewarding, but we would like to have more listeners. The service is entirely free and in the new season there promises to be exciting matches as Posh look to make their presence felt in the Championship.”