It’s been a tough return to League One so far for Peterborough United.

Dreams of a return to the Championship at the first attempt are looking bleak right now with Posh slipping down the table.

Posh currently sit eighth in the table and five points behind sixth-placed Barnsley, having played a game more.

But there are plenty more points to play for and all is far from lost.

Here’s how league sponsors SkyBet seeing the race for play-off places shaping up.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

1. Derby County 4/9 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Barnsley 4/5 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Plymouth Argyle 5/6 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers Evens Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales