News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Peterborough United are five points outside the play-offs and are 13/8 shots to get a play-off place.

SkyBet's Latest League One odds show Peterborough United are not being backed to get a play-off place

It’s been a tough return to League One so far for Peterborough United.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Dreams of a return to the Championship at the first attempt are looking bleak right now with Posh slipping down the table.

Posh currently sit eighth in the table and five points behind sixth-placed Barnsley, having played a game more.

But there are plenty more points to play for and all is far from lost.

Here’s how league sponsors SkyBet seeing the race for play-off places shaping up.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

1. Derby County

4/9

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. Barnsley

4/5

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

3. Plymouth Argyle

5/6

Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers

Evens

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3