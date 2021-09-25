Sky Blues the model for Posh to follow as they try to find Championship feet

Viktor Gyokeres fires home Coventry's third goal, via a deflection off Frankie Kent

Friday night's 3-0 win over Posh took Mark Robins' side up to second in the table as they continue to enjoy a cracking start to their second season back at this level.

There is a real feelgood factor around the Coventry Building Society Arena, with the Sky Blues having returned home this season after a stint at Birmingham City's ground.

But this time last year things weren't looking so rosy as they struggled near the foot of English football's second tier early on following promotion, much as Posh are now as they sit fourth bottom in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year on, they are flying, and Ferguson said: "Last season, Coventry only had eight points from their first 11 games, so you have to grow into the league - but you have to give yourselves a chance.

"If we are getting beat by 25-yarders and it is 1-0, then you maybe accept it's about quality, but we are making it too easy once we go behind and I will sort this problem out."

Ferguson was not happy with his players as they surrendered in the second half, conceding three times in seven minutes to record their fifth straight defeat on the road.

Posh are back on home soil on Wednesday night when they host high-flying Bournemouth, and they then entertain Bristol City next Saturday.

Ferguson is pleased about that, but also warns that he and his players can't rely on their solid home form to keep them out of trouble.

"Is it my biggest challenge? I have had plenty of challenges and this is another one," said the Posh boss.

"But we have to be tougher as a group, because you are going to have tough moments, especially in this league, and you have to see them through.

"You can't just do what we have been doing.

"I know Mark (Robins) well and he has got a good team, but I am sure that at half-time he wasn't sitting there thinking this is going to be 3-0, because that is not the way the game was.

"But it turned out that way, and if it was a one-off you would think 'okay'. But it's not, and fundamentally it is a problem for us.

"Thankfully we have got two home games coming up before the break, but we can't just rely on home form so we need to see a difference in our away form.