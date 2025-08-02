Six team changes and two debutants failed to make Peterborough United any better

Six changes to the starting line-up and debuts for two new strikers made little difference as competition holders Posh lost 3-1 to a team reduced to 10 men with more than an hour to play.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
The goalkeeper is okay with the ball at his feet. He was beaten by two quality strikes, but his positioning for the third goal was questionable - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Didn't look comfortable on the right side of a back three. Caught upfield too often. A couple of decent crosses, one of which led to the Posh goal. Finished as a right-back, but couldn't find an attacking spark - 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. TOM LEES
A steady 45 minutes in the middle of a back three as he works his way back to full fitness - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. GEORGE NEVETT
Didn't look assured compared to his last couple of outings. Lets too many long balls drop which causes him problems. Passed the ball okay - 5. Photo: s