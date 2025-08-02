Posh debutant Jimmy-Jay Morgan shoots at goal against Orient. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Posh debutant Jimmy-Jay Morgan shoots at goal against Orient. Photo David Lowndes.

Six team changes and two debutants failed to make Peterborough United any better

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 22:15 BST
Peterborough United’s players failed to raise their game for an EFL Trophy tie at home to Orient on Tuesday night.

Six changes to the starting line-up and debuts for two new strikers made little difference as competition holders Posh lost 3-1 to a team reduced to 10 men with more than an hour to play.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The goalkeeper is okay with the ball at his feet. He was beaten by two quality strikes, but his positioning for the third goal was questionable - 6.

Didn't look comfortable on the right side of a back three. Caught upfield too often. A couple of decent crosses, one of which led to the Posh goal. Finished as a right-back, but couldn't find an attacking spark - 5.5.

A steady 45 minutes in the middle of a back three as he works his way back to full fitness - 6.

Didn't look assured compared to his last couple of outings. Lets too many long balls drop which causes him problems. Passed the ball okay - 5.

