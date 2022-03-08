Siriki’s surprise at Peterborough United’s struggles, but ‘when you come into the Championship, you need to get better players and improve the squad.’

Siriki Dembele with Bournemouth manager Scott Parker after his last minute winning goal at Blackpool. Photo: AFC Bournemouth.

Dembele insists he enjoyed his three-and-a-half seasons at Posh, called them a ‘good’ side and praised former boss Darren Ferguson as a ‘good guy.’

Dembele, who moved to the South Coast on transfer deadline day (January 31), hopes to start tonight’s game after staying on the substitutes bench for the 2-1 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday.

Third placed Bournemouth are hot favourites to beat rock bottom Posh.

Siriki Dembele in action for Bournemouth against Birmingham City. Photo: AFC Bournemouth.

“I really enjoyed my time there,” Dembele who scored 31 goals in 148 Posh appearances, told www.afcb.co.uk: “When I came here it was a fixture I was looking forward to and it will be good to see everyone again.

“Darren Ferguson is a good guy. Results weren’t really going their way. Not just him, but a lot of managers will probably leave when it gets like that and I think that’s what happened.

“He was there for the majority of my time at the club. He always played me which showed he had belief, faith and trust in me.

“They are a good side. Some games went against them and I think it looks worse than it actually is.

“It is a bit of a surprise (to see tham at the bottom) but, at the same time, when you come into the Championship, you need to get better players and improve the squad.

“You can be the best and still lose so we will treat it like any other game because, as soon as you step on the pitch, anything can happen.

“I’m really enjoying it here at Bournemouth. It’s a different environment. It’s more intense and the demands are greater, but really enjoyable. I really like the football we play and I feel we’ve got a good chance of getting promoted.

“It’s a good squad with lots of good players. Everyone wants to play so you need to be on it at all times.

“When the squad is big and there are lots of players, you may not always play and you have to adapt to that. When you get called upon, you do what you can.”

Steve Evans was the manager who brought Dembele to Posh in July, 2018 for a fee thought to be less than £200k. Bournemouth are understood to have paid around £1.5 million for the 25 year-old which includes a promotion bonus.