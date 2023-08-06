News you can trust since 1948
Siriki's stunner, ex-Peterborough United men nail Cobblers, shock move into League Two for former Posh forward

Former Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele made a scoring competitive debut for Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at Swansea City on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Aug 2023, 07:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST

Dembele struck with a curling 20-yard effort into the top corner, but the hosts hit back to draw 1-1.

Also in the Championship ex-Posh man Bali Mumba scored a brilliant goal as Plymouth Argyle beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 at Home Park and Sammie Szmodics was credited with an assist in Blackburn’s 2-1 win at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Former Posh skipper Russell Martin made a winning start to life as manager of Southampton as the Saints won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Siriki Dembele in action for Birmingham at Swansea. Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images.Siriki Dembele in action for Birmingham at Swansea. Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images.
In League One, Stevenage fielded all three of their summer signings from Posh – Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompson and Dan Butler – in the 1-0 win at Northampton Town. One-time Posh player Carl Piergianni scored the only goal late on.

There were also strong debuts for new clubs from Oliver Norburn in Blackpool’s 2-0 win at home to Burton Albion and for Frankie Kent as Hearts won 2-0 at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

It wasn’t such a good start at a new club for Joe Ward who started as a wing-back in Derby County’s 2-1 home loss in League One to Wigan Athletic or Ethan Hamiton who played for Lincoln City in a 3-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers.

In League Two Mo Eisa scored as MK Dons upset the Wrexham bandwagon with a 5-3 success in North Wales and former Posh player Harry Beautyman was on target as Sutton United thrashed Notts County 5-1.

Mo Eisa on the ball for MK Dons at Wrexham. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images.Mo Eisa on the ball for MK Dons at Wrexham. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images.
It was a bad start for former Posh manager Grant McCann as his Doncaster Rovers side went down 1-0 at home to Harrogate to a dubious penalty decision. It's McCann's second stint as Rovers boss.

Former Posh forward Joe Taylor has made a suprising season-long loan move from Premier League Luton Town to Colchester United of League Two.

Colchester’s scheduled fixture at home to Swindon was postponed yesterday.

