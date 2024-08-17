Shrewsbury Town vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to pick up first win of the season
Posh may have captain Hector Kyprianou back in the side but if there is any doubt, his return will be left until Exeter away next weekend.
Shrewsbury opened the campaign with a with a 1-0 defeat away at Stevenage.
LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh
First win of the season!
94 mins 4-1 Posh
DOB tries to get on the scoresheet, just shoots over after Odoh finds him on the edge of the box.
Odoh and Jones running riot now.
92 mins 4-1 Posh
So close to a hat-trick!
Poku hits the bar with a snapshot.
Jones with a great run and Poku capitalises on his blocked shot, maybe Jones could have just played him in but he did well to react first and get that chance, just couldn’t keep it down.
First one comes from Odoh taking on Hoole, slides in Jones in the box, then it became a mess of legs as defenders and forwards converged, Randall runs in pokes home.
Randall involved in the fourth too.
Randall brings the ball forward, goes out to Odoh, he drives into the box and is tripped, ref played an advantage and Randall gets it back again and slams home.
Joel Randall has scored 2 in a minute
4-1!!!!
Randall again!!!!!
Randall
83 mins 2-1 Posh
Great play Jones to get Posh an opening, takes two out of the game with a driving run into the box, sends it near post for Poku. He slides in with Benning and its a good block from the defender.
81 mins 2-1 Posh
Shrewsbury now carrying a big threat with ball into the box, Kayode is massive and Hoole is not being picked up consistently.
Posh need to stop giving away free-kicks in their own half.
Posh sub
Jones for Mothersille
Off the line!
Great chance, Hoole heads the deep cross back across goal. Kayode rises to the looping ball, heads down and there’s a block on the line, may have come from Steer or Collins, who hug as the ball gets cleared to safety.
75 mins 2-1 Posh
SHrewsbury free-kick.
Left side, 25 yards out, great crossing chance. Collins bundles his man over.
74 mins 2-1 Posh
Booking for Hoole, scythes down Odoh. Blatant yellow.
73 mins 2-1 Posh
Great move, lofted ball from Dornelly to Randall on right of the box, runs onto it and sends the ball across, god defending from Hoole to stop Mothersille poking it in.
Corner straight to the keeper from Randall.
Shrewsbury subs
Biggins, Bloxham, Marquis off
George Lloyd, Charles Sagoe Jr, Josh Kayode on
66 mins 2-1 Posh
Much better from Posh, starting to control the game and pin Shrewsbury back in their own final third more.
Attendence
6018
618 Posh
63 mins 2-1 Posh
Break in play as Winchester stays down after sliding in on Odoh.
O’Reilly had just blasted well over from 30 yards.
