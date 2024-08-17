Live

Shrewsbury Town vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to pick up first win of the season

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Aug 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 13:24 BST
Sam Curtis in action against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.Sam Curtis in action against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Sam Curtis in action against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to Croud Meadow looking to kick start their season after two opening defeats (August 17, 12:30pm).

Posh may have captain Hector Kyprianou back in the side but if there is any doubt, his return will be left until Exeter away next weekend.

Shrewsbury opened the campaign with a with a 1-0 defeat away at Stevenage.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Shrewsbury vs Posh

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:26 BST

FT

First win of the season!

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:26 BST

94 mins 4-1 Posh

DOB tries to get on the scoresheet, just shoots over after Odoh finds him on the edge of the box.

Odoh and Jones running riot now.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:24 BST

92 mins 4-1 Posh

So close to a hat-trick!

Poku hits the bar with a snapshot.

Jones with a great run and Poku capitalises on his blocked shot, maybe Jones could have just played him in but he did well to react first and get that chance, just couldn’t keep it down.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:22 BST

4-1

First one comes from Odoh taking on Hoole, slides in Jones in the box, then it became a mess of legs as defenders and forwards converged, Randall runs in pokes home.

Randall involved in the fourth too.

Randall brings the ball forward, goes out to Odoh, he drives into the box and is tripped, ref played an advantage and Randall gets it back again and slams home.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:20 BST

Joel Randall has scored 2 in a minute

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:19 BST

4-1!!!!

Randall again!!!!!

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:18 BST

3-1!!

Randall

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:17 BST

83 mins 2-1 Posh

Great play Jones to get Posh an opening, takes two out of the game with a driving run into the box, sends it near post for Poku. He slides in with Benning and its a good block from the defender.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:15 BSTUpdated 14:15 BST

81 mins 2-1 Posh

Shrewsbury now carrying a big threat with ball into the box, Kayode is massive and Hoole is not being picked up consistently.

Posh need to stop giving away free-kicks in their own half.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:10 BST

Posh sub

Jones for Mothersille

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:09 BST

Off the line!

Great chance, Hoole heads the deep cross back across goal. Kayode rises to the looping ball, heads down and there’s a block on the line, may have come from Steer or Collins, who hug as the ball gets cleared to safety.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:06 BST

75 mins 2-1 Posh

SHrewsbury free-kick.

Left side, 25 yards out, great crossing chance. Collins bundles his man over.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:05 BST

74 mins 2-1 Posh

Booking for Hoole, scythes down Odoh. Blatant yellow.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:04 BST

73 mins 2-1 Posh

Great move, lofted ball from Dornelly to Randall on right of the box, runs onto it and sends the ball across, god defending from Hoole to stop Mothersille poking it in.

Corner straight to the keeper from Randall.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 14:00 BST

Shrewsbury subs

Biggins, Bloxham, Marquis off

George Lloyd, Charles Sagoe Jr, Josh Kayode on

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 13:59 BST

66 mins 2-1 Posh

Much better from Posh, starting to control the game and pin Shrewsbury back in their own final third more.

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 13:55 BST

Attendence

6018

618 Posh

Sat, 17 Aug, 2024, 13:55 BST

63 mins 2-1 Posh

Break in play as Winchester stays down after sliding in on Odoh.

O’Reilly had just blasted well over from 30 yards.

