Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United match tickets now on sale
Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance. They are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand (covered seating) behind the goal.
TICKET PRICES (In advance): Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £18, Students: £18, Disabled: £18, Under 24s: £18, Under 18s: £11, Under 14s: £1,
(Match Day): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £19, Students: £19, Disabled: £19, Under 24s: £19, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £2
Tickets for the match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday, August 16.
Posh have won their last two League One games at Shrewsbury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.