Peterborough United are now selling tickets for their first League One away game of the season at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, August 17 (12.30pm kick-off).

Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance. They are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand (covered seating) behind the goal.

TICKET PRICES (In advance): Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £18, Students: £18, Disabled: £18, Under 24s: £18, Under 18s: £11, Under 14s: £1,

Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

(Match Day): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £19, Students: £19, Disabled: £19, Under 24s: £19, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £2

Tickets for the match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday, August 16.

Posh have won their last two League One games at Shrewsbury.