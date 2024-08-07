Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United match tickets now on sale

By Alan Swann
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:55 BST
Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United are now selling tickets for their first League One away game of the season at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, August 17 (12.30pm kick-off).

Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance. They are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand (covered seating) behind the goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TICKET PRICES (In advance): Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £18, Students: £18, Disabled: £18, Under 24s: £18, Under 18s: £11, Under 14s: £1,

Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

(Match Day): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £19, Students: £19, Disabled: £19, Under 24s: £19, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £2

Tickets for the match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday, August 16.

Posh have won their last two League One games at Shrewsbury.

Related topics:League OneStudentsSeniorsTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice